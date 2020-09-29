Madonna Shares Rare Video Of Her Son David Banda’s 15th Birthday Bash

The teen danced to his mom's famous song, 'Like a Virgin.'

Madonna threw a backyard birthday bash for her son, David Banda.

One month after the pop superstar celebrated her 62nd birthday, she threw a picture-perfect party for her 15-year-old that was filled with music, dancing, and a political pinata.

In a video shared to Instagram, Madonna received a big kiss on the forehead from the teen as she explained the origin of his birth name, which he was given by his tribal ancestors. When she asked him if he can live up to the name that means “speaks the truth,” David said he currently living up to it. The teen told his famous mama that he loved her as he gave her another kiss.

Later at the party, a floral pants-wearing David danced around to an instrumental portion of his mom’s signature song “Like a Virgin.” The hit single was released more than 20 years before his birth.

Madonna’s twin daughters also performed a French tune, and a crowd of party guests also did some line dancing.

The end of the video featured the birthday boy going at a Donald Trump pinata with a baseball bat before kicking it open to spill out candy for the youngsters.

Madonna’s video received nearly half a million views within hours of posting, as well as a slew of likes and comments from her 15 million followers. In the comments section for the post, several fans noted how close the singer and her teenage son are.

“It’s beautiful how this boy looks at you,” one fan wrote. ” It is visible in the look, in the touch, in the words, in the kiss… when he loves you.”

“Madonna, I always love seeing footage of you and David,” another fan added. “You can always tell he ADORES you! You are a fantastic mother.”

“The SPECIAL bond of Mother and Son,” a third fan chimed in.

Others couldn’t believe how fast David has grown up.

Madonna famously adopted David when he was a baby in a controversial adoption through an orphanage in Malawi, per Parade.

The pop icon previously told People she had to fight for David because the South African country has no adoption laws. The singer revealed that she sometimes cried herself to sleep over accusations that she did not handle the adoption properly and rumors that she “kidnapped” her future child.

Madonna later adopted Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, from Malawi. She is also mom to biological children Lourdes, 23, and Rocco, 20, from her relationships with Carlos Leon and ex-husband Guy Ritchie, respectively.