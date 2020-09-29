Gwen Singer Opts To Go Braless Underneath Of A Black Leather Jacket

Gwen Singer showed off her her hot body in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. The model flaunted her epic curves as she opted to go braless in a revealing ensemble.

In the sexy snap, Gwen looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a gorgeous black leather jacket. The garment featured laces up the arms and a silver zipper. She wore the jacket without a shirt underneath, which in turn exposed her massive cleavage and shoulders. She also appeared to go without pants as she flaunted her muscular thighs and long, lean legs.

She accessorized the daring look with multiple thick chains around her neck. She also added a pair of silver hoop earrings and some black boots that laced up the front.

Gwen sat on the top of a white couch for the shot. She had her legs spread apart and her back bent as she leaned over. Both of her knees were bent as she placed her feet on the cushion of the furniture piece.

She used one hand to hold her coat together as the other rested in front of her to help shield her body a bit. She turned her head to the side and wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background, a brick wall was visible.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that brushed over her neck and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Gwen’s over 1.2 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 4,100 times within the first 28 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 100 messages.

“You are very beautiful,” one follower stated.

“A goddess so sexy and gorgeous,” remarked another.

“I can only stare at you….It is that way and no another/words fall short of you/like arrows cupid lost the will to fly/poetry looses its domain because upon the clever construction/the fancy phrases,” a third user wrote.

“Fire baby,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms about showing off her insane curves in her online pics. She’s often spotted rocking racy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, and tight tops for her social media shares.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a black bikini with a floral print as she soaked up some sun. To date, that post has reeled in more than 28,000 likes and over 490 comments.