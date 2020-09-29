Rhian Sugden Sizzles In A Dark Pink Bikini Set On Instagram

British model Rhian Sugden took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 29, and treated her followers to yet another skin-baring photograph.

In the image, the 34-year-old model rocked a dark pink bikini set which perfectly accentuated her figure. Her top boasted wired cups and a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. It included thin black straps and criss-cross detailing on the front. It also featured a light pink panel in the centre.

Rhian, — who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Celebrity Big Brother — teamed the top with matching bottoms which also included criss-cross straps. The tiny garment drew attention to her taut stomach, slim waist, and displayed a glimpse of her sexy legs.

She wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks graze her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of dark sunglasses and a silver ring.

According to the getoag, the picture was captured somewhere in Antalya, Turkey. The shoot took place indoors. A white shelf with several bottles could be seen in the background.

To pose, Rhian leaned against a white counter. She kept a hand on her thigh and looked straight at the camera. The hottie parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she informed users that her bikini was from the British lingerie retailer, Curvy Kate. She also thanked the brand.

Within less than an hour of posting, the picture garnered more than 4,400 likes. Besides, many of Rhian’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, as well as her incredible sense of style.

“You look absolutely stunning, as always. You have got a great body and I absolutely love you,” one of her fans commented.

“Absolutely slaying the look. I adore you, Rhian,” another user chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Oh wow, you look even sexier in red!!” a third follower wrote.

“Oh my goodness!! This is a terrific pic!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “astounding,” “lovely view,” and “beach babe,” to express their adoration for the blonde bombshell.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Tracy Kiss, India Reynolds, and Alice Goodwin.

Rhian uploaded another hot photograph of herself on September 24 in which she rocked a provocative black lingerie set, which included a black bra with mesh detailing on its wings. The tiny garment highlighted her bare midriff and smooth back. To date, the pic has amassed more than 10,000 likes.