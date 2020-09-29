Devin Brugman Slays In Red String Bikini: ‘October Challenge’

Devin Brugman showcased her bikini body on Instagram Tuesday morning while inviting her followers to take an October challenge with her to try to keep herself two-piece ready during the fall.

The swimwear designer took an old school selfie in front of a mirror in a living space. She stood in front of a cream sectional couch and held her phone, so the rear camera faced a mirror. Devin obscured her face in the shot by holding her phone in front of it by a pop socket, revealing her white-tipped long manicure.

Devin wore a red two-piece top, which consisted of two small triangles of fabric connected by a string that tied around her torso. Another line secured the bits of cloth around her neck. The garment strained to contain her ample bosom with the roundness of her breast escaping on the sides and plenty of cleavage in the center. The garment also showed off the model’s tan lines from other swimwear.

She paired it with matching bottoms that featured scanty material in the center and rested high over each curvy hip, emphasizing the swell of her thighs in relation to her nipped-in waist.

Devin’s hair featured a center part, and her dark locks were secured at the back of her head. She kept her accessories simple with a couple of layered gold necklaces that rested on her chest.

In her caption, Devin declared she planned to do an upcoming challenge for the upcoming month, and she invited her 1.3 million Instagram followers to do the same. Nearly 14,000 hit the “like” button, and more than 110 took the time to leave a comment, with many choosing the flame emoji as a visual representation of what they thought about her swimsuit.

“Love how much of yourself you’re showing in that bikini you’re wearing! I hope everyone and you are going to be ready for the challenge soon!” enthused a fan.

“You hide your face very often in your last photos. Why? You are beautiful,” a second devotee noted.

“Yes!!! I’m looking forward to it! You are body goals,” gushed a third follower who added hearts.

“Forget a snack! You are a whole meal, Devin. Smoking hot!” a fourth fan declared along with multiple flames.

Devin regularly treats her fans to photos of herself modeling various bikinis, workout clothing, and other sexy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her fit physique in a black sports bra and matching high-waisted bike shorts.