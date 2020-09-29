Avital Cohen Catches A ‘Cotton Candy’ Sunset While Flaunting Her Pert Derrière In Booty Shorts

Model Avital Cohen seems to be living her best life while spending some time in Greece. Her most recent Instagram posts show her enjoying the tropical locale, and on Tuesday, she heated up her page with a series of photos that featured her flaunting her incredible derrière in a pair of booty shorts.

Avital’s shorts were made of thin white fabric. The sexy numbers had a ruched seam down the middle that accentuated her curves. They also featured a high waistline and side seams that were gathered with drawstrings. She paired them with a white crop top.

The popular influencer wore her long brunette locks styled straight. Her accessories included a watch and a dainty chain bracelet.

In the post’s caption, Avital used the Santorini hashtag while noting the color of the sky. She stood next to a swimming pool illuminated with green lights at dusk. In the distance, shades of gold and orange filled the darkening sky. The update consisted of three snapshots that caught her from behind as she enjoyed the view.

In the first picture, Avital held her hands on the back of her head. She bent one knee and pointed her toe while she flaunted her booty. The model held a section of her hair on her head, showing off her slender waistline and shapely back. The ends of her hair skimmed just below her waist, calling even more attention to her backside. Her toned legs were also on display.

Avital turned up the heat in the second frame. She arched her back, making her butt a focal point. The pose was similar to the one in the first except she placed on hand on her bent knee while she struck a pose.

The third slide caught Avital from a slight angle, giving her fans a better look at her curves. She held her hair on her head, showing off the small of her back.

In the caption, She asked her fans to choose which photo they preferred.

Some of her admirers had a favorite.

“Absolutely Wonderful! I go for 1,” one follower wrote.

“Love the pics @avital but my fav is 3 You are such a sweetheart and you are so stunningly beautiful Have a great day love,” a second Instagram user added.

Others seemed to be too distracted to pick a favorite.

“Ahh babe you look the prettiest even from the back And I absolutely love all three pictures because you are my absolute favorite Have a wonderful day,” a third comment read.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world, you only make that view better,” quipped a fourth fan.