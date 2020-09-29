Angela Simmons Showcases Her Curves In A Bikini: ‘Rebuilding My Body, Mind And Soul’

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons shared a pair of bikini photos Tuesday morning on her Instagram page that caused a stir among her millions of followers. She included a lengthy caption with this post and people quickly flooded her page with love and support in response.

The pictures showed Angela wearing a colorful bikini as she stood outdoors on a balcony. In the first photo, she looked off in the distance as her extremely long hair extensions tumbled over one shoulder and blew in the breeze.

Angela was positioned in front of a sliding glass door and the reflection showed that she was in a place near the water. A blue sky dotted with white clouds could be seen along with water in a gorgeous blue-green hue. That would seem to signal that these were some throwback photos, but the sentiments she shared in her caption were timely and fresh.

The colorful bikini appeared to be made of black fabric with large flower designs scattered all over it. Gold chains crossed over Angela’s shoulders and the triangle-style of the top revealed a significant amount of cleavage.

The bottoms of the two-piece bathing suit sat very low across Angela’s tummy and showcased her curvy hips and chiseled abs. She leaned back and rested her hands against the doorframe in the second photo and looked incredible from head to toe.

In her caption, the Growing Up Hip Hop star said that she was one week into a renewed effort to build her body. Angela noted that she had battled many insecurities in the past. However, she then added that she had worked hard to embrace her flaws and overcome them.

Angela consistently talks about “built not bought,” a concept signaling that she works hard to build her health without any shortcuts. In this new post, she said she was working to rebuild her soul, mind, and body.

By the looks of things, Angela’s social media followers were anxious to watch her progress. At the same time, many of them thought she already looked phenomenal and didn’t need to consider this a rebuilding phase at all.

“I see them abs showing boo,” one person praised.

“Natural body winning,” a fan declared.

“You don’t need to do anything else but be you!! Beautiful,” detailed another fan.

“No need to mess with perfection my Queen!!” raved someone else.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star recently celebrated her 33rd birthday. Judging by what she shared in this new set of snapshots, she’s heading into this next year with a focus on living her very best life. It appears that her 6.7 million followers are ready to join her for the ride ahead.