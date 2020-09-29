Lisa Rinna Shares Photo Of Tan Lines On Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin’s Derriere & Fans Have Thoughts

Lisa's daughters modeled pieces from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS label.

Lisa Rinna posted two new modeling shots of her daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, to her Instagram account on Monday, and the siblings’ skin got her followers talking.

It’s no secret that Lisa, 57, is a huge fan of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s line of shapewear and loungewear. An affinity for the brand seems to run in the family, as evidenced by her daughters’ appearances in a recent SKIMs campaign. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed her fans just how proud she is of the models’ new gig by sharing two photos from one of their shoots for the label, but a few details in the images had some of her followers scratching their heads.

Delilah, 22, rocked a black bodysuit with a revealing design. It had high-cut legs and plunging cutaway sides that displayed a glimpse of sideboob. The second photo revealed that the garment had a low scooped back and a thong bottom that left little of Delilah’s peachy derriere to the imagination. The design revealed pale tan lines on her backside. They were in the shape of a pair of bikini bottoms with a larger thong back. The model also wore beige elastic bandages wrapped around both wrists. She completed her look with dark wraparound sunglasses.

Amelia, 19, rocked matching shades, and she also had pale marks across her lower hips. She posed facing the camera in both photos. Her skimpy outfit consisted of a burgundy cropped tank top and a matching pair of underwear with a dipped front and a high-cut fit.

Many of Lisa’s followers praised her offspring’s good looks, but others complained that they found the light markings on their bodies distracting. Some commenters wanted to know whether they had been sprayed on for the shoot, while others assumed that they were natural and suggested that they should have been covered up.

“Have they not heard of spray tan the lines look horrid,” read one response to Lisa’s post.

“Tan lines are too distracting, it takes away from what they are trying to sell,” another commenter wrote.

Some of Lisa’s fans responded to the critical remarks by saying that they actually liked the marks, deeming them “refreshing” and pointing out that many women have them. However, there wasn’t much love for the wrist bandages, which also got a few mentions.

“Are suicide bandages fashion now? On someone who struggles with mental health issues? What is this selling??” read one message.

Other critics complained about the amount of skin that Lisa’s daughters exposed in the photos. However, she also received a number of supportive remarks from her fans.

“I don’t know how you stand all of these people who seem to think they are entitled to belittle and demean you and your girls. Lisa Rinna you are fantastic. Just as you are and so are your beautiful girls. Just keep being you.