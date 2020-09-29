Yanet Garcia Wiggles Her Hips While Wearing A Booty-Hugging Bodysuit & Braided Pigtails

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia treated her adoring fans to a sexy new Instagram update on Monday night. The model wiggled her hips as she danced around to some music.

In the sexy clip, Yanet looked hotter than ever as she opted for a pink and yellow tie-dyed bodysuit. The booty-hugging garment featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The ensemble also fit tightly around her ample bust and cinched around her tiny waist. However, it was her curvy hips and pert posterior that stole the show in the video. Her thick thighs were also in full view. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

Yanet stood with her backside facing the camera. She rolled her pelvis around in a circular motion as she arched her back and thrust her derrière into the spotlight.

She mouthed the words to the music playing in the background as she twisted her torso from side to side and ran her hands up and down her body as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, a white couch, an entryway table, and a decorative mirror could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in thickly braided pigtails that she pushed over her shoulders.

Yanet’s over 13.4 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post. The video was viewed more than 1.9 million times within the first 15 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 2,800 messages during that time.

“We know how you work those hips baby girl,” one follower stated.

“Is there nothing that this woman can’t do? She can dance, she can host, she’s a beautiful model, and she’s a beast at the gym,” another wrote.

“Flawless. And… the internet is officially broken,” a third comment read.

“You move well. I love you very much,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her insane physique in her online uploads. She’s become known for sporting racy ensembles such as tight workout gear, sexy bathing suits, and teeny tops on her timeline.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a clingy maroon sports bra and a pair of matching leggings while posing at the gym. To date, that snap has racked up more than 301,000 likes and over 860 comments.