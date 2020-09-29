Georgina Mazzeo Flaunts Cleavage In A Black Top On Instagram

Venezuelan model Georgina Mazzeo took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 29, and shared a hot picture to tease her 2.3 million followers.

In the pic, Georgina rocked a black crop top which boasted thin straps. The risqué ensemble flaunted a glimpse of cleavage while also drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. She teamed the top with brown bottoms.

Georgina wore her brunette tressed down, letting her locks fall over her back and shoulders. In terms of accessories, the hottie opted for a pair of drop earrings and dark sunglasses.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Some trees and a building could be seen in the background. To pose, Georgina seemingly sat on a gray sun lounger, slightly bending her body forward. She tilted her head, puckered her lips, and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, the hottie informed users that her shades were from the online accessories retailer, SBQ Store.

Within an hour of posting, the picture garnered more than 66,000 likes. In addition, several of Georgina’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 500 messages in which they praised her amazing body and beautiful looks.

“Oh wow, you are gorgeous. You have the most beautiful and mesmerizing eyes I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented.

“What a beautiful woman. Georgina, you are my muse. Thanks for sharing this pic early in the morning, it made my day!!” another user chimed in.

“You look absolutely perfect. How can you look so pretty all the time?” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji to the comment.

“Good morning!! You are perfect. Have a great day and take care of yourself. Love from Mexico,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “Mamacita,” and “marry me” to let Georgina know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Daniela Tamayo, Bru Luccas, and Yanet Garcia.

Georgina rarely fails to impress her legions of admirers with her skin-baring and stylish snaps, which she posts on the photo-sharing website several times a week.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, a few days ago, the 28-year-old model uploaded a sultry snapshot in which she rocked a pink two-piece bathing suit. The tiny bikini not only accentuated her perfect figure but also provided fans with a glimpse of cleavage. To date, the snapshot has accrued more than 107,000 likes and close to 750 comments.