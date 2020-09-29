Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Super Toned Body As She Strikes Tricky Yoga Pose

Khloe Kardashian put her super toned frame on full display as she struck a tricky-looking yoga pose in beautiful surrounds. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the attention-grabbing post on Monday.

Khloe wore a form-fitting ensemble for her yoga session, which perfectly showed off the results of her intense workout regimen, and hugged each and every one of her famous curves. She sported shiny workout pants which were a midnight color around her waist, and faded to a light azure down the length of the legs. The inside seams of the garment were in a eye-catching dark blue, which drew attention to the straight lines of Khloe’s position. The social media star paired the pants with a skimpy blue sports bra in an attention-grabbing light blue hue. The bra stretched across Khloe’s ample chest, and featured a number of crossover bands at the back, which added support while also showing off some extra skin. The fitness enthusiast finished off the outfit with a pair of turquoise sneakers with contrasting white soles.

Khloe struck a particularly eye-catching pose for the photoshoot, as she mastered the one-legged downward facing dog pose. She placed both hands and her right foot flat on the floor, and lifted her left leg straight up into the air until it was almost vertical. Her light brown hair was worn loose and swept over to the right side of her head which gave fans a glimpse at her eyes as she showed off her flexibility.

The setting for the photoshoot looked particularly idyllic, with the aquamarine waters of a swimming pool shimmering in the sun in the foreground, and greenery-blanketed mountains visible in the backdrop. A number of shrubs and trees dotted the grass near Khloe, as she posed on a yoga mat, with a large silver inflatable ball right behind her.

A number of Khloe’s 122 million followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the workout image.

“A fit Queen,” wrote one follower, alongside a crown emoji.

“My Armenian girl,” wrote another fan, who added a red heart to their words.

“I love you KOKO,” contributed a third.

Of course, Khloe — a famous fitness fan — is no stranger to activewear. As The Inquisitr reported, the Good American founder recently stunned her followers as she showed off her voluptuous booty in formfitting activewear from her own brand. The reality TV star wore checked leggings and a black mesh jacket as she posed for a snap in the great outdoors.