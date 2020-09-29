Sarah Houchens Goes Braless While Flaunting Rock-Hard Abs In A White Crop Top

Sarah Houchens treated her audience to a multi-photo Instagram update on Tuesday, September 29. The scorching series of images featured the model in a sexy outfit that perfectly suited her gym-honed figure.

The first photo showed Sarah posed in front of a stone wall that had a few wooden shelves carved into it. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Washington, D.C., where several of her recent shares have been snapped. Sarah tilted her head back and gazed into the lens with a seductive stare. She grabbed a few strands of hair in one hand and placed the opposite near her side, showing off her fit figure in a two-piece set.

In her caption, Sarah noted that her ensemble was from One Mile the Label. On top, she sported a white tank that hugged her every curve. It had a high-cut neckline and no sleeves, allowing her to flaunt her toned arms. The cropped cut of the top also highlighted the model’s rock-hard abs. To up the ante even further, Sarah went braless underneath her top.

She teamed the sexy tank with a pair of dark taupe pants. The garment was high-waisted and snug on her midsection, highlighting her slim frame and toned abdomen. The pants proceeded to flare out on her thighs and lower legs, and gave off a business-casual feel.

The next two images in the series captured Sarah with her body turned in profile and the following photo captured her with her back against the wall. A few more shots captured the model squatting, and she showed off her choice of footwear in a pair of white stilettos.

Sarah kept her accessories simple, sporting a pair of oversized silver earrings that provided her look with just the right amount of bling. In her caption, she asked fans to select their favorite photo. The post has been live on her page for an hour, but it’s already amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Several social media users complimented Sarah’s fit figure while a few more selected their favorite picture.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” one follower gushed, adding several red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“So so sweet and so so beautiful angel,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“Your sooooo hot and perfect..enjoy your day gorgeous,” one more complimented with a few flame emoji.

“It’s all beautiful but I like no.2..it shows more of you side view, face. Your curves..etc,” a fourth user chimed in.