‘Psychic’ Accused of Stealing Kyle Richards’ Ring Demands Apology From ‘RHOBH’ Star & Hits Out At Allegations

The woman who was recently accused of wearing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards‘ stolen ring has demanded an apology from the reality TV personality — and said Richards has got it all wrong. In an Inside Edition video, Diana French said the precious piece of jewelry has been in her family for generations, and that she was a pharmacist, not a psychic.

As The Inquisitr reported, Richards recently stunned fans with a wild story about the ring, which went missing after a 2017 burglary at her home. On a Real Housewivesof Beverly Hills “Secrets Revealed” special, Richards claimed that she saw the missing ring in a photo of a psychic’s hands, posted on Instagram by actor Diane Keaton. After reaching out to Keaton, Kyle discovered the photo was apparently taken on a promenade in Santa Monica, and subsequently hired a private investigator to look into the case.

However, the hands turned out to belong to French — a retired pharmacy clerk — who said she found out she had been dragged into the search for the jewelry when her twin sister rang her and told her she was “on Google.”

French told Inside Edition that the ring had been in her family for decades, and there was no way it had ever belonged to Richards.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

“My mother was killed 40 years ago and my dad gave me her band,” she revealed. French also said she had a number of family photos showing her wearing the ring over the years, in addition to papers from 1980 that value the ring at $2,500.

She also underlined that contrary to Keaton’s account, she was never a psychic.

“That picture of my hands was taken on the counter of the pharmacy,” she said.

In addition, French claimed that both Richards and Keaton owe her an apology for causing her to be wrongly accused of theft.

“I mean, this is terrible. I don’t deserve this,” she said.

As The Inquisitr reported, Richards’ home was robbed back in 2017 as she spent the holidays in Aspen with relatives. The burglars took more than $1 million in purses and jewels, with some of the missing items being heirlooms that once belonged to the reality star’s late mother Kathleen.

Richards had previously told People that losing the precious jewels left to her by her mother, who died in 2002, was extremely painful, especially as she had planned to pass the heirlooms on to her own daughters in the future.