Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Curves In Green Floral Mini Skirt & Cleavage-Baring Top

Jessie James Decker shared a gorgeous new snapshot via her Instagram page on Tuesday morning. The purpose of the photo was for the mom of three to promote her new collection of Diff Eyewear. However, her fans had plenty to say about the knockout look and loads of confidence she shared in the photo as a whole.

The photo featured Jessie posing in a doorway and she had her arms raised to rest on either side of the door frame. She looked directly toward the camera with a serene expression on her face as her blond tresses gently framed her face and rested on her shoulders.

The country singer and reality television star wore what appeared to be a couple of garments from her Kittenish fashion brand. They were both in the line’s green and white floral print and she paired a short skirt with a flattering top.

The shirt had short puff sleeves and ruffle detailing along the hem and sleeves. A princess neckline scooped low on Jessie’s chest and provided the opportunity to flaunt quite a bit of cleavage.

The ruffled bottom hem grazed the waistband of the skirt, which gave the impression that it might be a one-piece dress. The bottom piece also featured a ruffled hem and incorporated a slit up the left leg that Jessie made the most of while she posed.

Jessie cocked a hip and showed some leg as she posed, and this highlighted all of her luscious curves. The singer’s 3.2 million Instagram followers did not hesitate to show their love for her and her sexy look.

“killin it mama,” noted one fan.

“You are seriously such a smoke show!!” another fan stated.

“Hot hot hot,” teased someone else.

The fire emoji were plentiful throughout the comment section of Jessie’s new post. It took just 35 minutes for the upload to have more than 20,000 likes and over 100 comments. Quite a few people asked about her outfit, and plenty of her supporters were anxious to check out the aviator-inspired sunglasses.

“she’s so damn perfect,” another supporter declared.

By the looks of things, Jessie’s supporters loved every single thing about this upload. From her tousled hair to her flawless figure to her accessories, she immediately raised heart rates and took everybody’s breath away.

Jessie has been a busy lady these days. In addition to raising her three kids and developing this new eyewear collection, she’s just released a cookbook as well. Her many supporters typically go wild over everything she does and shares, and this latest Instagram upload was no exception.