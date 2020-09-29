Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Silver Bikini

Ashley Alexiss went back to her roots, sharing another bikini-clad update to her Instagram page on Monday, September 28. The sultry shot has quickly captured the attention of several of her 2.1 million fans.

The photo showed the plus-sized model posed directly in the center of the frame. Ashley stood near the back of a pool that was lined with light green tile. The pool overlooked the ocean and a sprawling mountain range while plenty of lush greenery surrounded Ashley’s back and the side of the shot. Ashley placed one hand on the pavement near her side and held the opposite near her hip as she averted her gaze off-camera.

She pursed her lips slightly and squinted her eyes while flaunting her incredible figure in a sexy swimsuit that she noted was from her line. The sparkly, silver bikini popped against her bronze skin, adding a fun vibe to the shot. Ashley rocked a triangle-style top with cups that were spaced far apart, leaving plenty of her ample bust of display for her audience to admire. The bottom of the garment fit snugly on her rib cage, drawing attention to her trim tummy while the thin straps left her arms in view.

The bottoms were just as hot and boasted the same, shimmery fabric. Ashley wore the garment high on her hips, leaving her shapely thighs on display. The sides featured a set of purple strings that knotted in dainty bows around her waist, highlighting her hourglass frame. Ashley rocked a diamond piercing in her navel, drawing further attention to her flat tummy.

She added a few gold necklaces to her collar, providing the poolside look with just the right amount of bling. Ashley styled her long locks with a middle part and added voluminous waves that tumbled over her shoulders and grazed her chest.

It has not taken long for the model’s fans to make their appreciation for the skin-baring snap known. More than 23,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the photo, and 190 have flooded the comments section with compliments. Some social media users applauded Ashley’s sexy figure while a few dropped a line to let her know that they love the swimsuit.

“I love you Good morning you look beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding several flames to the end of the comment.

“You are Beautiful girl many kisses from you Italian fans. Ciao Bella,” a second follower wrote.

“Roll the game Alexiss! You own it!” another fan added.

“Girl what’s your secret to your flat tummy?! Please share. Looking fab as usual,” a fourth Instagrammer chimed in.