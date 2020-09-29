Corrie Yee Flaunts Her Abundant Cleavage While Wearing A Red Bikini In The Maldives

Busty brunette Corrie Yee treated her followers to another stunning Instagram snap on Tuesday morning. The model flaunted her abundant cleavage as she enjoyed some time in The Maldives.

In the sexy shot, Corrie looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a bright red bikini. The teeny top boasted thin spaghetti straps that gave fans a quick peek at her shoulder. The low-cut neckline also exposed much of her bare chest underneath the garment.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled high on her curvy hips and accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a brown and red robe over her arms. The robe was left open to showcase her body as it flowed behind her.

Corrie posed with her hip pushed out and one leg in front of the other. She arched her back and had one arm hanging at her side. Her other hand came up to run her fingers through her hair. She pushed her chest out and turned her head to the side as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a bright blue sky, complete with fluffy white clouds could be seen. A white sand beach and a stunning ocean scene were also visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Corrie’s over 1 million follower wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,500 times in less than an hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also left over 80 remarks in the comments section during that time.

“She is wearing my 2nd favorite color and I love it,” one follower gushed.

“Great photo!! What an amazing place,” another declared.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification and the BEST person in it,” a third person commented.

“Beauty look beby like me pics good,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock scanty outfits in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, revealing lingerie, and tight dresses in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently drew the attention of her fans when she posed in a white bikini with jeweled straps. To date, that post has pulled in more than 13,000 likes and over 250 comments.