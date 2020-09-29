Holly Sonders Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Orange Bikini While Posing With A Power Tool

On Tuesday, September 29, Fox Sports personality Holly Sonders uploaded a tantalizing photo for her 479,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap showed the 33-year-old posing in a dimly lit room with cement flooring. Planks of wood that were leaning against the wall can be seen in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holly turned to the side and rested her foot on a table, next to a Dewalt power saw. She gripped the handle of the tool and arched her back, as she tilted her head.

Holly flaunted her fantastic figure in an orange bikini that featured a halter neck top adorned with grommets and tie-side bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. Fans were also able to get a good view of the black ink tattoo on her ribcage. The social media sensation piled on the accessories, wearing a pair of sunglasses, statement earrings, gold bangle bracelets, a ring, and neon yellow pointed-toe heels.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She also rocked a chic white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption of the post, Holly revealed that the picture was apart of her “‘Home Improvement’ series” taken by professional photographer, Tay Price, for the magazine Fitness Gurls.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Many of Holly’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Love this Holly. So gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous lady,” added a different devotee, along with numerous fire emoji.

A few commenters, however, seemed concerned about Holly’s safety.

“That’s a huge OSHA violation take it easy,” said a follower.

“Your leg is awfully close that the saw blade,” remarked another Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Holly is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore skintight leggings that clung to her curvaceous figure. That photo has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.