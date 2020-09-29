Marie Osmond Reportedly Booted From ‘The Talk’ After Conflicts With Sharon Osbourne And Sheryl Underwood

Marie Osmond announced that she wasn’t returning to The Talk after just one season on the daytime series, but it turns out that she may not have made the decision to leave on her own.

As Page Six reported, a source at CBS said that she was booted because she was having conflicts with Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Osmond gave the standard explanation of deciding to leave so that she could “pursue other projects,” but the insider claimed that’s not actually the case.

“Marie did not leave of her own accord, although she was encouraged to spin her departure that way,” they said. “Show veterans Sharon and Sheryl threatened to quit unless Marie was canned. They pushed her to quit but when she didn’t, they made an ultimatum to the network.”

That doesn’t mean everyone on the program wanted to see her gone. Carrie Ann Inaba made the case to keep her around. She reportedly “pleaded with execs for Marie to stay but she wasn’t successful changing their minds.”

David Livingston / Getty Images

Fans were furious when Osmond left prior to the 11th season of The Talk, and many demanded that she be allowed to return, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

After Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Eve posed for a promotional image, fans commented that they might stop watching the series now that their favorite was gone.

The source confirmed that the program was facing the fallout in the wake of Osmond’s exit.

“Now the show is facing extreme backlash on social media. There are thousands of negative comments flooding their accounts,” they said.

CBS declined to comment on the situation, but they had said that the former co-host was a “consummate professional” and added that she would be missed by the network for her “humor, kindness and good nature.”

A second insider pushed back on the claims, saying that there was never an ultimatum from Osbourne and Underwood.

When Osbourne spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the show and Osmond’s departure, she said that she would like to see her children Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne as co-hosts, but the network wasn’t game. She added that there would be people coming and going, but she was looking forward to the fact with four hosts, everyone got more time to speak in front of the cameras.

She also praised the new coronavirus-friendly set, saying that everyone was separate enough to be safe but they were all still “touchable.”