Elsa Hosk Reveals She Is Pregnant With Naked Baby Bump Photos: ‘Feeling Beyond Excited & Lucky’

Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news that she is pregnant — and that she had been keeping “this angel in my belly” secret for “a while.” The excited mom-to-be posed naked for a series of gorgeous baby bump snaps which she shared alongside her announcement on social media.

The 31-year-old tagged Tom Daly, the father of her child, in the caption, and described him as “the man of my dreams.” According to The Mirror, the pair, who have been together for five years, were friends for a long time before they became a romantic item.

In the post, the model also noted that she was “half way there,” which suggested that she had been keeping her burgeoning baby bump under wraps for approximately 4.5 months.

Elsa shared a slew of baby bump photos — as well as a video of the photoshoot — in her multi-shot upload. She was naked in all of the photos, but for a long white furry coat which she used to protect her modesty in various ways.

The first image was a gorgeous black and white shot of the beautiful mom-to-be cradling her baby bump. She gazed at the camera with her chin tilted upwards, and placed her right hand over her chest. Her long blond locks were left down in loose waves with a center parting. In the second shot, the model struck a fierce pose with her left hand on her waist, as she wore her coat on her right arm, leaving her left side naked and the baby bump revealed.

A video included in the slideshow gave an insight into the photoshoot at which the ethereal images were captured. Elsa stood against a gray backdrop as she tried out a number of different poses in quick succession, and covered her chest with her right hand.

Within two hours of the publication of the post, it had gained more than 400,000 likes. Over 6,000 of Elsa’s 6.2 million followers rushed to the comments section to share their joy at the beauty’s exciting news.

“OMG congratulations most beautiful human,” wrote one fan, alongside a string of crying emoji.

“COULDNT BE MORE EXCITED FOR YOU TWO,” wrote another of Elsa’s followers.

“Okay this lockdown is making a lot of babies now,” commented a third, who referred to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

Elsa did a fantastic job of keeping her baby news a secret on social media. As The Inquisitr reported, on September 27, the model posted sultry images of her posing in floral lingerie on a bed, with no hint of a baby bump whatsoever.

“Tb to the beginning of quarantine,” she wrote in the caption, which suggested the images were snapped some time ago.