NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Is The ‘Ultimate Target’ For The Nets In 2020 Offseason, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

With the highly-anticipated return of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to the court, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to be more aggressive in finding their third superstar in the 2020 offseason. Though they are yet to see their roster at its full strength, the Nets believe that they still need to surround Irving and Durant with more star power in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year. In the past months, they have already been linked to several big names that are expected to be available on the trading block this fall, including All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of trades to get every eliminated playoff team to the 2021 NBA Finals. For the Nets, it’s the blockbuster deal that would enable them to acquire Beal. Though it remains a big question mark if the Wizards would entertain offers for him this fall, Buckley believes that Beal is the “ultimate target” for Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn’s search for a third star could take it several different directions—or none at all, if you share Kevin Durant’s belief that LeVert can handle the role—but Beal is the ultimate target. He has the three-ball to prevent teams from overcrowding Durant and Kyrie Irving and the potency to power the attack on his own whenever needed. Since Beal won’t have to do everything on offense, he could have the energy to reverse his recent decline on defense, too. Basically, he’s the best-case scenario of LeVert and more, and Beal is only a year older.”

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Beal is indeed the ideal trade target for the Nets in the 2020 offseason. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would be an excellent fit alongside ball-dominant stars like Uncle Crew and KD in Brooklyn. However, bringing him to the Nets comes with a huge price and would likely require them to pay the king’s ransom.

In the proposed scenario by Bleacher Report, the Nets would be sending a package that includes Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Garrett Temple, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, a 2021 second-rounder, and a 2022 first-rounder. If they finally realize that they don’t have a clear path to title contention, accepting the suggested offer would be a no-brainer for the Wizards.

LeVert and Allen would give the Wizards two young and promising talents that could be important parts of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in the post-Beal era. Aside from using the future draft pick to add more talented prospects to their roster, they could also it as a bait to find a team that will absorb John Wall and his massive contract.