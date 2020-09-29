Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Kiss With Chandler Powell In New Wedding Pic

Bindi Irwin shared a sweet kiss with husband Chandler Powell in a new wedding photo posted on her Instagram account. Fans adored the image of the duo, which was shot on the day of their March 2020 nuptials. They hit the “like” button over 200,000 times.

In the photograph, Bindi was seen from the back as she and her husband showed some affection shortly after they tied the knot. The black-and-white image was taken by her brother Robert, who captured the most poignant moments of the day with his camera.

Bindi’s gown was crafted by wedding dress designers Anne Bertossi and Paddington Weddings, reported the website Queensland Brides. The back of the luxurious dress reportedly featured many details that were similar to a gown that her mother Terri wore when she married the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin in 1992.

It featured a V-shaped back that ended just between Bindi’s shoulder blades. A flattering A-line design and dainty sunflower lace sleeve and bodice detailing were seen. A row of buttons ran down her spine and fell into a tulle overlay skirt.

On her head, she wore a tiny crown in her long, blond hair, which was fashioned into long waves that fell down her back.

Although the color of Chandler’s outfit was not seen due to the black-and-white image, in a prior Instagram upload seen here, the color of his wedding attire was visible. The groom rocked a light blue dress shirt and tan pants.

The couple was married in an intimate ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions set in place by the Australian government. Those who witnessed the happy event were Bindi’s mother Terri, brother Bob and her late father’s best friend, Wes Mannion.

Just five months after tying the knot, on August 11, Bindi announced that she and her husband would be expecting their first child in 2021, according to a post seen here. She shared just one week ago that the twosome will welcome a little girl to their family, reported The Inquisitr.

Fans loved the snap.

“They’re the literal definition of the term match made in heaven,” wrote one follower.

“You’re the most wholesome couple in the world and I honestly wish you nothing but the best,” posted a second Instagram user.

“Now that’s a great marriage…. a fairytale that will last forever,” stated a third fan.

“Ah, to find love in your best friend & spend your whole lives together,” declared a fourth admirer of the couple.