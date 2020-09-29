Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla Speaks Out Amid Rumors She’s Dating The Late Star’s Ex

Rumors have swirled that the two could be dating following Naya's death in July.

Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla Rivera has spoken out amid rumors she’s moved in with the late Glee star’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The model took to Instagram stories on Monday, September 28, to share a heartfelt message mere hours after reports claimed that the two had been spotted holding hands and were living together to help raise Naya and Ryan’s 5-year-old son, Josey.

The report caused some fans and gossip sites, such as Perez Hilton, to speculate that the two could potentially be dating, though neither have confirmed their relationship is anything other than platonic.

Nickayla appeared to hit back and made it clear she wasn’t worried about the way things may look from the outside.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself,” she began the message, which was a white font on a black background and can be seen via her Instagram story here or The Daily Mail.

“Im not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. What matters most I’ve learned is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted.”

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

“I hope you all can do the same,” Nickayla finished off the message.

Though she didn’t explicitly mention the dating rumors, the 26-year-old model was seemingly referring to a story published earlier in the day by The Daily Mail which claimed they’d moved in to a rented home earlier this month. The outlet also published several candid photos of the two together, with one blurry shot appearing to show them holding hands while on an escalator at a Target store in Los Angeles.

The site also spoke to an onlooker who claimed to have seen the two out and about. They said they looked “really comfortable together” and appeared to be “helping lift each other’s spirits” during such a “difficult” time.

Naya passed away on July 8 aged 33 after drowning at Lake Piru in California. The actress and singer had headed out on the lake on a pontoon with her son Josey, but never returned to the boat after they went swimming. She was declared missing for five days until her body was found floating on the water on July 13.

Naya and Ryan married in a surprise ceremony in Mexico in 2014. The former filed for divorce just over two years later, which was made final in 2018.