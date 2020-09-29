Natasha Oakley Goes Braless Beneath Unbuttoned Silky White Shirt For Girls’ Night Out

Natasha Oakley looked smoking hot in the latest photos that she posted to her Instagram feed. She stunned her fans with a sensual outfit that celebrated her womanly curves and innate sense of style. Natasha’s 2.2 million followers raced to her social media pages to support her.

The model, who co-owns Monday Swimwear with fellow bikini queen Devin Brugman, hit the town to spend some time with her friends. She penned a short French caption that, per Google Translate, means girls’ night. She added a hashtag with a similar sentiment and threw in a wine glass emoji for emphasis. According to her geotag, she was at Felix Café & Bar, which is located in Sydney, Australia.

The entrepreneur wore a white silky blouse that contrasted sharply with her deeply bronzed skin. Natasha exposed her décolletage by leaving her shirt mostly unbuttoned and allowed her fans an unobstructed view of her braless upper body. The model showed off a hint of cleavage as well as the top half of her toned abdominal muscles. She kept the look classic by teaming the blouse with black bottoms.

Natasha wore a few pieces of jewelry that were understated but elegant. She rocked some chandelier earrings and two rings, including her engagement ring, to complete her ensemble. She styled her hair in a middle-part and allowed her blond mane to cascade down her shoulders and back.

The Australian lass relaxed in a classy restaurant setting. She was seated in a French-style bentwood chair with white subway tiles behind her. Natasha’s champagne glass was resting on top of her opened menu. In the background, glass doors, lamps, and silver cutlery added to the ambiance of the room.

In the first photo, Natasha looked directly at the camera although her body was angled to the side. She opened her posture by resting her elbow on the back of the chair and placing her other manicured hand on the table. She slightly parted her lips in a provocative gaze. Natasha’s attention was captured by someone off-camera in the second photograph and she flaunted her chiseled facial features in profile.

The pics sparked a frenzy among her followers who soon inundated her with their responses on the social media platform. These specific images have already garnered over 19,000 likes and 131 comments where fans lauded her timeless beauty.

“Love your shirt,” one fan commented, followed by a black heart emoji.

Another follower complimented Natasha’s consistently beautiful outfits.

“You always slay with your looks,” they gushed and added heart and flame emoji.

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical about Natasha’s attributes.

“Always a gorgeous lady, always a gorgeous heart,” they raved.