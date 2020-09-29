Suzy Cortez Flaunts Peachy Posterior In Curve-Hugging Leggings

Suzy Cortez showed off her phenomenal figure while posing in the gym in the most recent snapshot shared on her Instagram page. Suzy added the scorching photo on Monday, September 28, and her 2.4 million fans have been loving the sight.

The photo captured Suzy in the middle of a sweat session. There was a large piece of exercise equipment in front of her, and the ceiling was lined with fluorescent lights. Suzy posed with her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder with her lips slightly parted. She rested one hand on the wood floor as she popped her booty out toward the lens. The Miss BumBum World 2019 titleholder treated her audience to a great view of her curvy figure in a sexy, workout-inspired set.

On her upper half, she sported a gray bra that was snug on her body. The piece had a racerback cut that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, while the bottom band was tight on her ribcage, accentuating her curvy frame.

The lower half of Suzy’s outfit was just as hot, and the model added a pop of color with a pair of turquoise leggings that hugged her body in all the right ways. The garment had a textured fabric that gave the look a fun vibe. The waistband was worn high, further highlighting her hourglass frame. The pants also showcased Suzy’s peachy posterior, which has quickly become one of her most well-known assets.

Suzy wore her long, brunette tresses down, and they spilled messily over her shoulders. It comes as no surprise that the update has attracted a ton of attention from fans. More than 12,000 Instagrammers double-tapped the photo while 150 took their admiration a step further, flocking to the compliments section to shower the image with praise.

“So Hottiee…..l Love You Suzy….” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts and flames to the end of their comment.

“Good very good beautiful. You have the nicest but i have ever seen,” a second Instagrammer exclaimed.

“Yes those pants. I am so here for it mama,” another fan wrote with a few flame emoji.

“The hottest in the world, no questions queen,” a fourth user gushed.

Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the model flaunted her bombshell body in another sexy snapshot. The image in question saw Suzy posed in a skimpy white bikini. The model’s audience was treated to a view of her trim torso, and tanned sideboob was also on full display. Unsurprisingly, that image was also showered with love.