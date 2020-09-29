Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Impressive Posterior While Wearing A Skintight Pink Bodysuit

Iggy Azalea went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram photo on Monday night. The singer showed off her impressive posterior as she served up a smoking hot look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Iggy opted for a skintight pink tie-dyed bodysuit. The garment boasted long sleeves that clung to her lean arms as it fit snugly on her ample chest.

The outfit included ruched material down the seams on the sides and all the way down her back. It also cinched around her tiny waist and left little to the imagination as she hugged her round booty and muscular thighs. She accessorized the style with a pair of trendy sunglasses on her face.

Iggy posed on a balcony with her bootylicious backside toward the camera. She arched her back and pushed her hip to the side as she rested her hands near her midsection. She twisted her torso and pushed her chest out as she looked over her shoulder with a fierce expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a clear, blue sky could be seen. Some tall trees and other building were also visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle for the shot. The locks were styled in a thick braid that fell down her back.

Iggy’s over 13.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the post by clicking the like button more than 633,000 likes within the first 11 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 4.100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“GIVING ME BARBIE VIBES,” one follower stated.

“Wowza you are just about the hottest thing that I have ever seen my dear. You belong on the cover of a magazine with the figure. U so fancy girl,” another gushed.

“Georgia peaches ain’t got nothing on you, babe,” a third social media user wrote.

“YESSS BREAK THE INTERNET LIKE THIS ILY BB,” a fourth comment read.

The singer doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flaunting her enviable curves in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking plunging tops, tight dresses, and skimpy shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Iggy recently piqued the interest of her followers when she when opted for a tight black corset dress. The top boasted a low-cut neckline as it showed off her petite waist. That pic was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 808,000 likes and over 4,200 comments.