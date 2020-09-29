‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Ridge Agrees To Marry Shauna Again

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 30 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is still out to exact revenge. This time around, she wishes to punish Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) by making her witness Ridge’s marriage union. She wants to give Brooke a front-row seat when the love of her life pledges his devotion to someone else.

Quinn pushes Ridge to make her friend happy. She makes him feel guilty that Shauna’s only wedding was a hasty affair with no one in attendance. He capitulates and agrees to marry Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) in front of an audience, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge and Shauna got married in a quick Las Vegas ceremony. While they are legally bound to each other, nobody seems to be taking the new wife seriously. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) called it a “drive-through wedding” while Brooke Logan continuously jibes that the groom cannot even remember the ceremony. They think that Shauna’s a chancer and that she took advantage of the designer when he was drunk.

Quinn decided that Shauna and Ridge should repeat their vows in front of their friends and family, as seen in the below image. This way, Shauna gets to have the nuptials that she missed out on, while their loved ones can also accept that Ridge has moved on with someone else. She pointed out to the dressmaker that they could kill two birds with one stone. However, her real motivation was to get back at her mortal enemy, Brooke.

A marriage so nice, it may happen twice ???????? Should Shauna and Ridge have a second #BoldandBeautiful wedding in the Forrester mansion? pic.twitter.com/ZiEPngIDgd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 14, 2020

Initially, Ridge was hesitant about redoing the union. He didn’t want to hurt Brooke because he knew that it would reopen wounds for her. Brooke was still trying to get over the fact that he had divorced her behind her back.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers tease that Quinn knows that Ridge cares about Shauna. She has been good to him and deserves to have a proper day that’s all about her. Quinn appeals to the dressmaker to make Shauna happy. A redo is a small price to pay to see a smile on the former Las Vegas showgirl’s face. Ridge agrees to the renewal for his new bride’s sake.

Shauna will be delighted when she hears that her husband wants to redo their vows. She has been feeling very guilty for her role in Ridge’s divorce. Little does he know that it was she who forwarded the divorce documents to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and ordered him to file it. At Quinn’s insistence, she then wedded the dressmaker while he was under the influence. Although it took a little persuasion, she convinced her friend, who officiated the ceremony, to go ahead with the nuptials. If Ridge goes ahead with the wedding this time around, she’ll feel less guilty.