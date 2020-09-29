Cheryl Burke Discusses Being Sober For Two Years, How Her Sobriety Has Helped Her Bond With AJ Mclean

Dancing With The Stars competitor Cheryl Burke opened up about her sobriety this week, noting that she’s been sober for two years, US Magazine reported. She said that being paired with AJ McLean, who has also struggled with alcoholism, has helped the two bond over their shared battles.

Burke said that she made the decision to give up drinking two years ago. Specifically, she said that during her engagement party, following saying “yes” to Matthew Lawrence, she just decided she’d had enough.

“We were just like — or that I was like, he didn’t even know — I was just like, I was done,” she said.

She didn’t go into rehab or start attending meetings in a 12-step program. Rather, she simply quit, cold turkey, on her own.

Part of what motivated her to stay sober was her own family’s history with alcoholism.

“My father passed away — and then my dad was an alcoholic — so either I was gonna crash and burn and check myself into rehab or I was gonna just quit cold turkey. That’s just my personality. It’s either black or white,” she said.

That was two years ago, and she hasn’t had a drink since then, she said on the “LadyGang” podcast, a preview of which Us Magazine made available.

In those two years, another person who has struggled with alcoholism has entered her life: her Season 29 dance partner, former Backstreet Boy AJ McLean.

In fact, Burke said that she actually wanted McLean to be her dance partner, specifically because of their shared battles.

“I really wanted AJ, because I’m like, for him to be maybe partnered with someone who is just, like, still fresh in the scene [or] likes to go out, I was a little worried just as a friend in a way,” she said.

In fact, so strongly have the two bonded that they’ve teamed up for their own podcast, which they’ve entitled “Pretty Messed Up.”

Back in August, McLean told his Instagram followers that, in addition to being sober for nine months, he’s taken up a strict diet that has forced him to give up several other things, including gluten, sugar, and soda. He’s doing it, he said, to get in the best shape of his life, mentally, physically, and emotionally.

So far on this season’s edition of DWTS, Burke and McLean have performed admirably. In Week 1, their performance of “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd earned high scores, while their Week 2 follow-up, “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin, kept them safe from elimination.