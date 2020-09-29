Meg Kylie Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Satin Mini Dress For New Instagram Post

Meg Kylie treated fans to a flirty Instagram update on Tuesday, September 29. The Aussie model showed off her enviable figure in a tight-fitting satin mini dress that showcased her hourglass physique.

Meg was photographed while modeling her skimpy ensemble outdoors. In the update, she leaned against a white concrete wall. She posed with more of her left side shown in the camera. The babe popped her right hip to the side as she looked at a distance with a sultry gaze and parted lips. Her thighs were closed with one overlapping the other, and her hands touched the wall.

Her flawlessly bronzed skin glowed in the shots. There were two snaps uploaded. One was a closer look at her body, while the other included her face.

Meg wore a body-hugging teal mini dress from Oh Polly. The garment boasted a sleeveless design that highlighted her shoulders and slim arms. The snug fit of the piece outlined her hourglass shape, which viewers raved over the comments. She ditched the bra, but her buxom curves were fully covered from view.

The hem reached her upper thighs, which allowed the bombshell to showcase her lean thighs. The color of her dress complemented her bronzed complexion.

Meg matched her look with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and a ring. She tied her highlighted locks into a low ponytail with a center part. She let the long strands hang down her back. She also opted for white nail polish for her nails.

In the caption, Meg expressed how she felt about her attire. She also gave credit to Oh Polly by tagging the brand in both the post and the picture. The Instagram share accrued more than 8,400 likes and gained over 80 comments within hours of being posted. A lot of her admirers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section and dropped various messages. Several online supporters gushed over her beauty and her slim frame, expressing their thoughts through words and emoji.

“A true goddess of beauty. I love that look in your eyes. You are so hot!!!” gushed an admirer, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You simply get better every time I see you. By the way, I think the color looks good on you. Well, you can rock anything anyway. You are so amazing,” added another social media follower.

“OMG! I am also obsessed! I would love to wear this, but sadly, it is now autumn, and the weather is killing me. So cold! Not complaining, though,” a third fan commented.