Kindly Myers Showcases Her Sculpted Curves In Skimpy Lingerie Set: ‘I Look Like Bae’

Professional smokeshow Kindly Myers returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share a sultry new pic with her adoring fans. The model showcased her sculpted curves as she revealed in the caption of the post that she looked like someone’s “bae.”

In the racy pic, Kindly looked hotter than ever as she sported a skimpy nude lingerie set with black trim. The bra featured thin straps that exposed her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage as well.

The matching panties rested high over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her slender waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the ensemble. She accessorized the style with a chain around her neck and a bellybutton ring.

Kindly sat on the branch of a fallen tree for the shot. She had one leg stretched straight in front of her and the other bent as she arched her back and pushed her chest out.

She had both of her arms stretched out as she grabbed the limbs of the tree. In the background, some other trees and a white sand beach could be seen. She geotagged her location as Bimini, The Bahamas.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Kindly’s over 2.1 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 1,900 likes within the first 18 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 80 messages in the comments section during that time.

“Absolutely Beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“Tan, toned and trouble!” another wrote.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” a third comment read.

“Omg baby You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” a fourth social media user stated.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it come to showcasing her incredible body in revealing outfits online. She’s often seen posing in skimpy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a black lace lingerie set that flashed her pert posterior as she lounged around the house. That post was also a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 300 comments.