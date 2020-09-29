Nicole Thorne Heats Up Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Aussie beauty Nicole Thorne cranked up the heat on her Instagram page this morning with a scorching new update that portrayed her in sexy black lingerie. The 29-year-old model sizzled in a see-through bra and barely-there bottoms, showing off her toned body as she posed inside an elegantly decorated cabana. Nicole shared two photos of the hot look, the first of which was closely cropped to her hourglass curves. The second pic captured her enviable figure in all of its splendor, flaunting her long, lean legs as well as her cleavage and voluptuous assets.

Her perky chest was left well within eyesight for her audience to admire thanks to the low-cut neckline and sheer, mesh cups, which were adorned with a stripped, cage-style pattern that offered little coverage. The gauzy fabric was further decorated with tiny polka dots that added sophistication to the racy number. Meanwhile, the solid black bottoms boasted an incredible high cut, and were rendered even more revealing by their scooped waistline. The item had a small triangular front that dipped well below her bellybutton, baring her sculpted tummy in addition to exposing her hips and thighs. The narrow sides sported eye-catching metallic details and came up above Nicole’s hips, drawing attention to her waist and showing off her chiseled pins.

Nicole added some bling to the hot look with a lavish set of chunky gold hoop earrings, of which only one was visible due to her cascading locks. She further accessorized with a dark mani-pedi, showing off her nails as she raised her hands at waist level and put one leg in front of the other. The bombshell was barefoot, giving fans a peek at the tattoos on her feet. Her messy hair brushed over half of her face, tumbling over her shoulder and nearly covering her spaghetti strap.

According to the geotag, the snaps were taken at the Paradise Cove resort in Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands, suggesting they were throwback photos from Nicole’s recent vacation to the idyllic location. The model was snapped in an entryway framed by a pair of star-shaped, wooden ornaments decorating the white walls on either side. The stylish décor also included a beige linen curtain, which was pulled to the side to reveal a glimpse of a lush green garden.

The Australian knockout took to her caption to express her enthusiasm for the chic decorations. She credited the shots to professional photographer Rocky Batchelor, who accompanied Nicole on her trip to document her adventures.

The steamy upload stirred quite the excitement among her followers, racking up more than 14,800 likes and close to 230 comments, all within the first five hours. Her supporters didn’t hesitate to shower the gorgeous brunette with compliments, praising her fierce figure and endless pins.

“Oh wow!!!! You look amazing,” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji.

“Fascinating, as always!” a second person said of tantalizing look, leaving a trail of sparkles and hearts.

“Absolutely flawless!” read a third message.

“Fabulous,” chimed in a fourth fan, ending with three black hearts that seemed to mirror the color of Nicole’s seductive apparel.