Kanye West Makes Appearance In Kim Kardashian’s ‘Lucky’ Post Amid Divorce Rumors

Kanye West made an appearance in a series of adorable family photos on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram feed on Tuesday. The rapper could be seen positioning their youngest son, Psalm, 1, as the couple’s remaining three kids posed in coordinating outfits. In the caption, Kim called herself “lucky.”

Kim captured her kids standing on a platform at what looked to be a park filled with vibrant trees. In the background, a small pond could be seen.

Eldest daughter North, 7, looked cozy and cute in an oversized purple sweatshirt, denim cut-offs and tan-colored slides, while her 2-year-old sister, Chicago, rocked a light green long-sleeved tee, camouflage overalls, and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Saint, 4, sported a camouflage tee, light green shorts, and shoes to match his older sister’s. Psalm was seen rocking a washed-out green sweats set.

The images showed the siblings smiling and making silly faces as North attempted to hold her baby brother in her arms. One shot showed the two sisters snuggled up together.

In one photo, Kanye, with a huge smile on his face, squatted beside Psalm and held the baby up for the camera. He and his youngest boy wore matching white shoes.

The post reached more than 1 million likes in under an hour, as well as nearly 10,000 loving comments.

“I mean………… they are so beautiful!!! Every single baby,” Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, wrote.

“Chi always making me smile anytime I see her… she’s so cute,” another user added.

“It’s always North for me her face has so much innocence,” a third person wrote with smiling emoji.

The family photo shoot comes after weeks of divorce rumors surrounding the Yeezy founder and the reality star. The drama began back in July when Kanye went on a bizarre rant during his presidential rally in South Carolina, and later on Twitter. His reported bipolar episode was said to have taken a toll on his marriage, as the rapper suddenly jetted off to Wyoming and allegedly dodged Kim’s phone calls.

Reports swirled that the two were considering a split. It was rumored that Kim had been considering filing for divorce for some time due to the way that Kanye was “choosing to express himself,” a source told to People.

Kim has mostly ignored the rumors. She’s even shared a few snaps on social media that contradicted divorce reports. Over the weekend, the couple reunited for a friend’s wedding, and the KKW Beauty founder shared a few loving photos from the “date night” on her Instagram stories.