Eva Longoria, 45, Looks Effortlessly Chic In Distressed Denim & Combat Boots

Fans went wild for the actress's choice of footwear.

Eva Longoria returned to her Instagram page on Monday, September 29 to show off her phenomenal fashion sense with a stunning new photo that has her fans talking.

In the shot, the 45-year-old looked effortlessly chic in an elevated ensemble that was the perfect mixture of casual and elegant. She rocked an oversized black blazer on top of a simple longsleeved knit top in the same color that clung tightly to her upper body, defining her ample chest and taut midsection. Her jacket fell slightly baggy over her toned arms and flowed down her back, gathering on the stoop below her in a messy fashion.

Eva teamed the top half of her look with a pair of light-wash jeans. The bottoms appeared to be a high-rise boyfriend style, as they were slightly oversized on the star’s petite frame but cinched tightly around her hips to emphasize her trim waist. They also featured distressed detailing along the thighs and were cuffed up to the middle of her calves to tease a peek at her sculpted legs.

The celeb slung a large, black leather bag across her chest, resting it on the stoop beside her, and completed her with a pair of black patent leather combat boots from with metal accents that gave her ensemble an edgy vibe.

The Desperate Housewives actress posed outside in the shot, finding an empty alleyway to work the camera. She sat on one of the stone steps in the secluded spot with one leg bent out to the side and propped the other one up on the heel of her boot while resting her elbow on her knee. She wore a huge smile across her face and gazed off into the distance through a pair of trendy sunglasses with polarized lenses that offered another glimpse of the scene in front of her.

Fans seemed more than impressed with the mother-of-1’s take on the latest trends. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many requested more information about Eva’s outfit, particularly her boots. Luckily, she provided a tag on the photo indicating that they were from Modivo. Others simply took a moment to compliment the beauty’s style.

“This outfit……totally my vibe,” one person wrote.

“So stylish love the boots,” praised another fan.

“You are the best of the best of the best,” a third follower gushed.

“Just absolutely beautiful,” remarked a fourth admirer.

The snap has also amassed more than 114,000 likes within less than a day’ss time.