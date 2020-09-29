Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Voluptuous Chest In A Skintight Tank Top

Sofia Bevarly took to Instagram to share another smoking hot shot that captured her in minimal attire. The model and social media influencer treated her audience to the brand new update on Monday, September 28.

Sofia posed indoors for the photo op, propping one hand on the sliding door beside her and tucking the opposite in her pocket. She tilted her head to the side and smiled big for the camera. A geotag in the post indicated that Sofia was in Laguna Beach, California. Behind her was a bed with a tufted headboard and a beige duvet cover with plush pillows on top. There were matching nightstands on either side of the furniture with a single lamp on top of each one. In the caption, the Florida-born beauty shared a silly quote that quickly earned the attention of her 1.4 million fans.

Sofia flaunted her bombshell body in a sexy look from Dolls Kill. She sported a tight-fitting tank top with thin, spaghetti strap sleeves that showed off her toned arms. The garment had a scooping neckline and fit snugly over her chest while Sofia’s voluptuous assets came spilling out of the middle and sides. Also of note was the cropped fit of the tank that hit above her navel, leaving her trim midsection and toned abs in sight.

Sofia added a pair of shorts to complete her look. The color block bottoms featured a bright pink fabric panel and a bright green one that accentuated her allover glow. They were loose on her legs while the waistband was tight and stretched over her taut tummy, showing off her hourglass curves. A set of drawstrings were worn untied and fell near her thighs, and the short cut of the pants left Sofia’s muscular legs on display for her fans to admire.

Sofia wore her brunette tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back. She added an orange bracelet to her wrist to complete her ensemble. The post has garnered a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 46,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Sofia’s simple yet sexy outfit, while many others raved over her beauty.

“Happy Monday!! Have an amazing new week! Your smile lights up the room,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Wow, your pants does look like watermelon. I like it. Also great photoshoot. Happy Monday to this beautiful and gorgeous woman Sofia. Have a good day,” a second fan pointed out.

“You are looking so beautiful as always,” one more gushed with the addition of a few flame emoji.