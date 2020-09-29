‘Dancing With The Stars’ Viewers Believe Nev Schulman Could Win Season 29 After Disney Night Dance

Dancing With the Stars viewers believe Catfish star Nev Schulman could win Season 29 of the reality competition series after his Disney Night Argentine Tango to the song “Angelica” from the film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

For his efforts, the MTV alongside professional partner Jenna Johnson, scored 8’s across the board, giving the couple a total of 24 points out of 30 from show judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. This came on the heels of the duo’s prior two weeks of performances where they scored a 20/30 for their Foxtrot to Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight” and a 21/30 for a Cha-Cha to the BTS song “Dynamite.”

The song choice, which came under fire by fans as reported by The Inquisitr due to the fact that it had been performed four seasons earlier, appeared to be a good fit for the television host. His command of the difficult dance earned him praise from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, as well as DWTS‘ viewers. They took to the comments section of a post shared by the show which showed the couple in action.

“Ummm I feel like I was catfished…cause Nev is the contestant you just didn’t see coming! Well done!!” remarked one follower.

“Killed it! I really think Nev has the potential to win this thing,” wrote a second viewer, followed by a fire emoji.

“This was everything I didn’t know I needed and more. Far and away the best dance of the night,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Every person that did this theme went to the semi-finals or higher! Riker (Lynch) Frankie (Muniz) James (Van Der Beek) and now Nev,” claimed a fourth fan.

Other fans chimed in with statements of high praise for the theatrical performance, calling it one of the best since Riker Lynch and former pro-Allison Holker danced the Paso Doble to the tune in Season 20.

Bruno stated that the performance retained not only the camp of the film but a proper Argentine Tango throughout the performance prior to the reveal of the judge’s overall scores.

The series posted a slideshow of two photographs that captured the couple in action on the ballroom floor that featured some of the most memorable moments of the overall dance.

Nev was unrecognizable in a complete Jack Sparrow outfit that included long dreadlocks, a red bandana, facial hair, and a carbon copy of the outfit Johnny Depp donned for the film series. Jenna looked like a pirate wench in a cream-colored off-the-shoulder blouse with eyelet trim, red waist cincher, a short skirt, and lace tights.

Nev and Jenna advanced to week four of the competition after being saved by a combination of their high scores and live viewer votes were conducted throughout the show.