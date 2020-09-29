Kim Cattrall Thrills Fans As She Poses With Her ‘Mannequin’ Face 33 Years After Starring In Fantasy Film

The actress took a walk down memory lane as she posed with the iconic prop from one of her most memorable movies.

Kim Cattrall thrilled fans as she went back in time to pose with the famous mannequin head made in her likeness for a movie she starred in more than 30 years ago.

During an appearance on The Talk, the 64-year-old actress pulled out the famous face mold that was made for the 1987 movie Mannequin. Kim revealed that six such molds were made for the film and that she worked closely with a sculptor over a six-week period to make the perfect replicas of her 30-year-old face.

A still shot of Cattrall holding the famous movie prop was shared on The Talk’s official Instagram page. In the photo, Cattrall was all smiles as she posed side-by-side with her sculptured likeness. In the caption to the post, the gorgeous star’s double” visit was teased.

Cattrall also shared the photo on her own Instagram page, in a post seen here, as she thanked the CBS chatfest for taking her down memory lane.

In comments to the post, fans also got nostalgic for the 1980s fantasy film, and many noted that Cattrall still looks as stunning as she did in 1987.

“Honey you’ve hardly changed since those Mannequin days,” one fan wrote.

“One of my favorite movies as a pre-teenager,” another chimed in. “I thought you were the most beautiful woman alive.”

“Gorgeous then and still gorgeous now,” another wrote.

“Timelessly beautiful,” a fourth admirer added.

Mannequin became a cult classic following its 1987 release. The romantic comedy film starred Andrew McCarthy as Jonathan Switcher (Andrew McCarthy), an unemployed artist who landed a job as an assistant window dresser for a department store. After Jonathan came across a beautiful mannequin that he previously designed, she came to life as Emmy. Cattrall played the mysterious beauty who was put under an ancient spell. Who would later fall in love with the window dresser.

While she will always be beloved as the frozen-faced model, Cattrall has moved way beyond posing in department store windows over the past thirty years. Fans know she had a long-running role on HBO’s Emmy-winning SATC, which scored her a Golden Globe for her role as Samantha Jones and went on to spawn two big-screen moves and buzz of a third. She is currently the star of the Fox satirical drama Filthy Rich.

In addition to showing her two faces, during her appearance on The Talk, the British-born Candain actress also revealed that she just became a U.S. citizen and plans to vote in the 2020 Presidential election.