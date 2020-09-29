Tahlia Hall Flaunts Her Insane Curves While Wearing A Green Cupped Bathing Suit

Aussie stunner Tahlia Hall returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning. The model flashed her insane curves as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the racy snaps, Tahlia looked smoking hot as she sported a bright green cupped bathing suits. The swimwear boasted a low-cut neckline that gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage. It also featured spaghetti straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders.

The suit clung tightly around her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips as it emphasized her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also in full view for the snap. She accessorized the look with a pair of small earrings and a gold bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Tahlia sat on the ground and leaned against a nearby wall. She arched her back and bent her knees while twisting her torso to the side slightly in order to flaunt her pert posterior. She placed one hand on the ground and the other above her head as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured Tahlia with her legs apart and both of her hands on her hips as she pushed her chest out and wore a steamy expression on her face.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. The locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back.

Tahlia’s 522,000-plus followers made short work of showing their love for the post. The photos garnered more than 16,000 likes within the first six hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 messages during that time.

“Such a babe,” one follower wrote.

“So much beautiful lovely sweet angel,” remarked another.

“You just got lucky this life,” a third user declared.

“The pic is too hot, take it down cause its going to melt our screen,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online photos. She’s become known for filling her timeline with snaps of herself rocking racy lingerie, teeny bikinis, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a black bikini with a cherry print design as she soaked up some sun by the pool. To date, that post has raked in more than 26,000 likes and over 380 comments.