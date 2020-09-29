Kelly Ripa Fans Think Her Son Looks Just Like Ryan Seacrest In This Instagram Photo

Social media users thought Kelly shared a photo of Ryan for National Sons Day.

Kelly Ripa fans noticed a striking resemblance in her latest Instagram upload of her kids, but it wasn’t just to her or her husband Mark Consuelos. Kelly celebrated National Sons Day on Monday, September 28, with a photo of her and Mark’s two boys, Joaquin and Michael, but some couldn’t help but point out how much they thought the former looked like her Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

The shot showed 17-year-old Joaquin with his arm around his 23-year-old brother during a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort in California. They posed in the sunshine in front of the theme park’s The Millennium Falcon attraction.

Joaquin stood on the left in a black polo shirt, green pants, and white sneakers, while Michael sported a striped red-and-white button down shirt and black jeans with black Chuck Taylors. They both flashed big smiles for the camera.

Many fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions, with several pointing out the teenager’s resemblance to the long-time American Idol host.

“Is that Ryan? Nice pic,” one person said.

“At first glance I thought it was @Ryanseacrest and @markconsuelos,” a second comment read.

“I thought that was your husband and Ryan for a sec and that you were joking around lol,” another commented with a crying laughing emoji.

Many others pointed out how much Michael looked just like his famous dad, while others felt the younger sibling also showed a resemblance to Kelly.

“One looks like the mother the other one like Dad,” one person said.

Kelly shared the sibling photo with her 2.8 million followers alongside the National Sons Day hashtag and several emoji, including a planet and sparkle. It has so far received more than 49,000 likes and 230 comments.

Kelly’s very open about her close relationship with her kids and often discusses personal family moments on Live! as well as sharing adorable family photos to social media.

Her latest upload came just hours after the former All My Children actress posted a screenshot of a hilarious text exchange she had with her and Mark’s 19-year-old daughter. Kelly jokingly threatened to post a picture of herself in her birthday suit when she turns 50 after being inspired by an Instagram post by Gwyneth Paltrow.

“You’ve been warned,” the mom of three told Lola with a link to the snap.

The exchange came shortly after Kelly shared a stunning photo of Lola to her account for National Daughters Day.