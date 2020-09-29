Alexa Collins Channels ‘Angel Vibes’ In White Mesh Cover-Up Dress On The Beach

Alexa Collins channeled her inner angel in a new Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The babe shared a series of images on her feed in which she rocked a mesh cover-up that hugged her curves and showed off some major skin as she posed on the beach. Fans couldn’t get enough of the skimpy dress.

The photos showed Alexa standing in seaweed-covered sand. Waves could be seen crashing onto the shore in the background. The sun appeared to be rising, as the sky filled with golden hour light that gave the model a stunning glow. Seagulls could be seen flying high above the water. The serene environment was certainly breathtaking, though fans were likely focused on Alexa.

Alexa’s dress was made entirely of white mesh with thicker geometric shapes throughout. The long-sleeved one-piece had a scooping neckline that came down low on her chest as the fabric clung to her bust. Long strings dangled loosely from the material and brushed against one arm.

The fabric clung to her flat tummy and followed the shape of her pert derriere. Meanwhile, the front of the dress seemed to cut off at her thighs, so her long, lean legs were exposed. The back of the cover-up was longer and blew in the gentle breeze.

Alexa completed the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings. She styled her blond locks down in a neat blowout as a few strands followed the course of the wind.

In the first image, Alexa faced sideways. She stood with one leg extended and her toes pointed in a way that elongated her pins. She rested one hand on her thigh and arched her back to emphasize her curvy shape. The babe turned her head to the camera and stared with pursed lips.

Alexa maintained a similar pose for the second snap, though this time she pulled one hand over her hair and parted her lips.

The post received more than 3,200 likes and nearly 90 comments in under an hour, proving to be a major success with Alexa’s followers, Many people showered her with love in the comments section.

“Omg You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” one fan wrote with flame emoji.

“Stunning,” another user added.

“So gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

Alexa always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She previously shared a throwback shot from Antigua in which she rocked an animal-print ensemble, which her followers loved.