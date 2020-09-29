Katelyn Runck Looks Smoking Hot In A Revealing Snakeskin-Print Cover Up On The Beach

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she flaunted her enviable figure in a revealing snakeskin-print cover-up. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Beach Bunny Swimwear, and Katelyn tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, so her fans would know where to find the sexy outfit.

The photos were taken by LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn also made sure to tag, and the brunette beauty was stretched out on a pristine sandy beach. In the first slide, the background was slightly blurred so that Katelyn remained the focal point of the shot. She wore a cover-up that featured a collar and long sleeves that she had cuffed at her forearms. The front was a button-down style, although she left the top few unbuttoned to reveal a serious amount of cleavage.

The snakeskin-print fabric draped over her ample assets and slender waist, ending near her thighs and leaving her long legs on display. Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest, and she gazed off into the distance as she placed one hand on the sand and the other on her sculpted calf.

She stood up for the second slide, and when standing the hem of her cover-up barely grazed her thighs. She had both hands by her sides as she flashed a smile at the camera.

Katelyn finished the update, as she often does, by including a short video clip in which she gave her audience a behind-the-scenes peek at the photoshoot process. The beach she was at looked gorgeous, with tall palm trees visible in the distance. The sky was a soft pink hue, and the rising or setting sun cast a breathtaking glow over her entire figure.

She played with the neckline of her top and posed seductively, flashing a flirtatious grin at one point and tossing her hair back.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy share, and the post received over 4,700 likes within 31 minutes of going live. It also racked up 260 comments from her eager fans.

“You’re truly the most beautiful, gorgeous and stunning girl in the entire world,” one fan wrote.

“Just utterly flawless!” another follower added, including two flame emoji in the comment.

“Your smile brightens up my day,” a third fan remarked.

“Katelyn you fill my day with happiness,” another follower commented, loving her updates.

