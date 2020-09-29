Jessica Naz Displays Her Incredible Backside While Wearing White Lace Lingerie & Nude Stockings

Guess Jeans girl Jessica Naz let it all hang out in her latest Instagram pics on Monday night. The model displayed her incredible backside as she served up some super-sexy looks for the camera.

In the sultry snaps, Jessica looked hotter than ever as she rocked a white sheer lace lingerie set. The revealing bra included see-through panels that flaunted her bare chest underneath, and a low cut that exposed her cleavage. The garment also included thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong panties fit tightly around her petite waist as they rested high on her curvy hips. The panties exposed her round booty and long, lean legs. She also added a pair of nude thigh-high stockings. She accessorized the style with a large gold hoop earrings and white heels.

In the first photo, Jessica leaned against a blue and white vintage Ford Mustang. She arched her back and raised one leg as she stared seductively into the camera. She placed one hand on the car and the other in her hair.

The second shot featured her with her backside towards the lens. She pushed her hip to the side and looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. In the background of the pics, plenty of lush green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that tumbled down her back and were brushed over her shoulder.

Jessica’s 492,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 320 messages during that time.

“That car is perfection!” one follower gushed.

“Rare you’re upstaged but that car,” declared another.

“What an absolutely stunning Shelby Mustang GT350!!!” a third person remarked.

“What a beauty… The old GTs are just gorgeous,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock revealing ensembles in her online uploads. She’s often seen posing in scanty lingerie, teeny tops, and tight pants for her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquistir, Jessica recently drew the attention of her followers when she opted for a bright emerald green lace lingerie set, complete with a matching garter belt. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 18,000 likes and over 250 comments.