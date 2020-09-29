‘DWTS’ Fans Hopeful For Romantic Relationship Between Sharna Burgess & Jesse Metcalfe

Dancing with the Stars fans are hopeful for a romantic relationship between Sharna Burgess and celebrity Jesse Metcalfe after their playful performance of “King of New York” from the musical Newsies during the latest episode of the dance competition series. For their Disney Night efforts, the couple scored a total of 20 out of 30 points for their Jive. Viewer votes kept them in the competition for Week 4.

The twosome displayed friendship and chemistry in the video package prior to their performance, where Jesse revealed to Sharna that when he was younger, he followed his dreams of being an entertainer at the age of 17 and moved to New York City. There, he was lucky enough to book his first major television role in the soap opera Passions while a student at New York University. He explained that he had big city dreams of making it in the entertainment industry, so he related to the song choice the couple was given for their routine.

Fans of the series continue to hold out hope that the twosome will connect romantically. Viewers shared their feelings in the comments section of an Instagram post uploaded by the show that featured two stills taken during Sharna and Jesse’s routine. They dressed in the period costumes of the musical.

Sharna wore a glittery bustier top and newspaper-print skirt. Jesse wore a pageboy cap, brown pants, white shirt, and suspenders.

“Anybody else low-key wants them to date?” questioned one viewer.

“Love them! Keep your head up guys!!” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Sharna’s choreography is always creative and I love them together, they would be so great as a couple,” wrote a third fan.

In an interview with Hollywood Life after their performance in Week 2 of the competition, Sharna said that she found it easy to work with Jesse because he was deeply involved in the process of both learning the dances and telling a story as he performed.

“The chemistry is amazing, but he’s an incredible actor. It’s easy to play off him and be in that moment and also know that there’s truth to it just brings everything together beautifully. That’s what makes dance so awesome,” she explained.

As performers, Jesse alluded to the way he and Sharna interacted with one another to Hollywood Life by stating that you can’t create a feeling of chemistry. He revealed that it is either there between two people or it is not.