Shania Twain Hugs Husband At Zurick Film Festival In Leather Pants, Fans Praise The Happy Couple

Country star Shania Twain made a rare public appearance at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival and was seen attending with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

The Grammy Award winner stunned in a black T-shirt that featured a graphic print across the front. She wrapped herself up in a white blazer jacket and paired her ensemble with black leather pants. To complete her look, Twain put on black sneakers that had a white sole and a zip going up the middle. She styled her wavy brunette hair down and accessorized with hoop earrings, a number of rings, bracelets, and a small handbag.

The singer’s husband also turned up in style and looked very smart in a black tuxedo with lace-up leather shoes of the same color.

As seen on Just Jared, Twain posed solo at the event along with being photographed with Thiébaud. On Instagram, the 55-year-old decided to share a couple of snaps of herself with her man.

In the first shot, Twain wrapped her arm around her husband while flashing a smile directly at the camera lens. Thiébaud gazed down at his wife and was clearly admiring her beauty.

In the next slide, Twain went in closer during the hug while the duo both looked at the camera with a happy expression.

For her caption, she referenced one of her single titles, “The Woman in Me (Needs the Man in You).” The songstress also credited Just Jared and Getty Images for the photos.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 39,000 likes and over 430 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“I’ll never forget Fred proudly running around with a video camera in hand at your Toronto From This Moment On book signing. Blessed couple,” one user wrote.

“I love you two together! I’m so happy Fred makes my girl happy in every way & loves you & Eja unconditionally! On top of being handsome. Can’t wait to hear #NewShaniaMusic and soo looking forward to the release of #LegendsNeverDie,” another person shared.

“So glad you found a true gentleman who loves and values you as a woman,” remarked a third fan.

“You are lucky to have found love again! If he treats you good hold onto that man!” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Twain treated fans to a number of throwback pics of her enjoying some pool time in a number of different hats. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” hitmaker sported her wavy brunette hair down and pushed to one side while being captured from the shoulders-up.