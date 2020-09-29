Tahlia Skaines Showcases Her Killer Cleavage In A Pink String Bikini: ‘It’s Birth Week’

Aussie bombshell Tahlia Skaines returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share a spicy new upload with her adoring fans. The model flashed her killer cleavage as she revealed in the caption of the post that she would be celebrating her birthday this week.

In the sexy snaps, Tahlia looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a pink tie-dye string bikini. The teeny top boasted thin straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low-cut neckline that exposed her full bosom.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly around her slender waist, all the while accentuating her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the pics. She accessorized the look with some bracelets on her wrists and a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Tahlia stood in the water. She had one leg in front of the other as she arched her back slightly. Her arms rested at her sides and her head was tilted as she stared into the camera.

The second shot featured Tahlia looking down at her feet with her hair flipped over in front of her face. In the background of the shots, a white sand beach and large rock formations could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. She styled the locks in straight strands that brushed over her shoulder.

Tahlia’s 547,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 7,800 times within the first two hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 100 messages.

“Love these bathers, you are so stunning,” one follower decaled.

“You are just perfect,” another stated.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful in that lovely bikini and beautiful body you have,” a third social media user wrote.

“Love your kini’s,” a fourth person gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her photos. She’s often seen posing in scanty bathing suits, racy dresses, and teeny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a nude two-piece as she showed off her round booty while lounging on the beach. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 11,000 likes and over 150 comments.