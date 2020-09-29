Larsa Pippen Looks Smoking Hot In A Leather Corset Top & Matching Pants

Larsa Pippen looked sexy in leather in a new photo added to her Instagram feed. The model and social media star shared the post on Monday, September 28, and it’s earned her nothing but love from her 2 million fans.

Larsa stood in front of a floor-length mirror in her home, snapping a selfie that captured her black outfit. She posed with her legs spaced slightly apart and popped one of her hips slightly to the side as she gazed into her phone to ensure she captured the perfect angle for the selfie-style shot. Larsa appeared to be posing in her bedroom, where many of her social media photoshoots take place. Behind her were a dresser, a few matching shelves, and a sliding glass door that revealed the night sky.

Larsa sported a leather outfit from retailer PrettyLittleThing that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves. The coordinated set included a corset top with a sweetheart neckline and tie-dye fabric covering her neck and chest. The piece was sleeveless, and Larsa’s audience was treated to a view of her slender arms. The body of the garment was tight on her midsection, highlighting her trim abs, flat tummy, and hourglass curves.

On her lower half, Larsa sported a pair of pants in the same fabric. The waistband was worn high on her navel, and two drawstrings were untied, falling to her upper leg. The bottoms were more fitted around Larsa’s shapely thighs before flowing into a baggier style on her lower legs.

The mother-of-four styled her long, brunette locks with a middle part, and her hair fell over her shoulders and back.

It has not taken long for her audience to take notice of the sultry selfie. As of this writing, the update has only been live on her page for a few hours, but it’s earned over 11,000 likes and 120-plus comments from her adoring fans. Most were quick to applaud Larsa’s outfit while a few more could not find the right words and commented with emoji instead.

“Very hot, beautiful! You always look on point & the pic of Sophia is a mini you-shes amazing!” one follower gushed, adding a few emoji to the end of the post.

“Hairstyle is MONEY! Looking beautiful as always,” a second social media user wrote.

“So beautiful, love this look,” a third chimed in.

“You’ve literally aged better than anyone in history,” one more exclaimed with a few heart-eyed emoji.

