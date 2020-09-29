Meagan Good Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In A Sexy Romper

Actress Meagan Good thrilled her 5.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update taken while she was on vacation. The photos were captured in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as the geotag indicated, and Meagan flaunted her enviable curves in a sexy romper.

She stood in front of an ornate railing overlooking a portion of what looked like a resort. It was evening, and some of the background was dark, although Meagan was illuminated by nearby lights.

She showcased her curves in a printed romper with 3/4 length sleeves and a low-cut neckline. The front dipped down, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well as plenty of her flawless skin. The entire garment was crafted from a printed fabric incorporating shades of navy, white and gold, and the eye-catching material clung to her curvaceous figure.

The top portion of the look clung to her slender arms and slim waist, and the bottom likewise highlighted her fit physique. The hem of the piece came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her toned legs on full display. The romper appeared to have a belted detail, and a fabric belt crafted from the same printed material wrapped around her waist and hung down in the front.

She finished off the ensemble with a chic hat, and she placed one hand on the railing nearby while her other rested on her stomach. She gazed at the camera, looking stunning in the sexy shot.

For the second picture, she turned around slightly so she was facing away from the camera. The pose allowed her to show off the back of the outfit, which featured a cut-out on the upper back that revealed an extra hint of skin. The look clung to her pert posterior and highlighted her ample assets to perfection.

She kept the ensemble casual by adding a pair of flat sandals as her choice of footwear, and her fans absolutely loved the share. The post received over 229,500 likes within 13 hours of going live, including a like from reality television star Vinny Guadagnino. It also racked up 1,984 comments in the same time span.

“Where did you get your outfit!?? So cute!” one fan wrote, loving Meagan’s look.

“Goddess Vibes,” another follower added.

“The most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” a third fan remarked.

“You look amazing!” another follower chimed in.

Back in May 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Meagan showed off even more skin as she posed in a mismatched bikini. She paired simple black bottoms with an animal-print top and stood on the steps leading into a bubbling jacuzzi tub.