Kelsie Jean Smeby Flashes Her Curved Booty In Sheer Red Thong Panties

Italian smokeshow Kelsie Jean Smeby went scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Monday night. The model showed off her curved booty as she reminded her followers in the caption of the post to tell people how they really feel about them.

In the sexy snap, Kelsie looked stunning as she opted for a red lingerie set. The skimpy bra boasted a low-cut neckline that gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage. It also included thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching sheer thong panties were cut high on her curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they flaunted her perfectly round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and lean thighs were also spotted in the photo.

Kelsie sat on a bed made up with white blankets for the shot. She had her backside facing the camera and her feet on the floor. She arched her back and tugged at her panties as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. Some red rose petals could be seen scattered across the bed.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and tumbled over one shoulder.

Kelsie’s 714,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“We’re all grateful for you!!!” one follower wrote.

“I don’t know who the lucky person is with the camera, but I want that job,” another stated.

“Your eyes are mesmerizing. You’re so beautiful love,” a third social media user gushed.

“Yes.. and now Ill tell you how grateful I am to be seeing your beautuful [sic] posts,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie sets, teeny bathing suits, and plunging dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a bright neon yellow bra underneath of a matching see-through dress, which she left unbuttoned to flaunt her chiseled abs. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 280 comments.