Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Her Insanely Fit Body In A Polka-Dot Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko has been flaunting her curves on Instagram lately, mostly in barely there outfits. On Monday, September 28, the American model showed off her fabulous figure in a video in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

In the saucy clip, Jilissa was poolside, flaunting her bombshell curves and ample assets. She was seen walking confidently along the side of the swimming pool. She was also seen tugging at her bikini bottoms, seemingly adjusting the piece. Notably, the babe was holding a big clear pouch, which was full of Bali Body products.

At one point, she stood with her left thigh positioned over her other thigh with her knee slightly bent. She raised one hand to her head, running some fingers through her hair. Jilissa looked into the camera and offered a big smile. She then posed sideways with one leg forward before finally showcasing her toned backside. The angle perfectly displayed her round derriere.

Jilissa wore a polka-dot bikini that exposed plenty of skin. It included a tiny triangle-style bikini top that featured padded cups that were cut so small, it barely contained her bust. The plunging neckline, on the other hand, exposed her decolletage. The straps provided support over her neck and tied around back. The top created a snug fit that pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage look more prominent and tantalizing to many of her fans.

She sported a matching thong. It boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her flat stomach and abs. The waistband was made up of thin straps that clung high to her slim waist down to her curvy hips. The high-cut design also helped highlight her lean legs.

For her accessories, Jilissa opted for a gold bangle, several rings, and hoop earrings. The influencer left her blond hair down and styled in soft, loose curls. Her nails were long and had nail polish on.

The influencer paired the pictures with a short caption and also tagged Bali Body in the post. In less than a day of going live, the post has earned more than 29,800 likes and over 680 comments. Avid online supporters and fellow models flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments and praise.

“Your posts never disappoint. They only get better! You are beyond beautiful, and oh, so hot!” one of her fans wrote.

“Beauty and brains! Being active on your social media work and doing Law school is difficult, but you made it work. Your parents must be proud,” commented another admirer.

“What a sexy woman! You have the face of an angel. Wow!” gushed a third follower.