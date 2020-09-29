‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Finn Succeeds In Getting Steffy To Admit ‘I’m Addicted’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will be instrumental in Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) recovery. The physician will succeed where her father and ex-husband have failed when he gets her to admit that she has an addiction problem.

Liam’s Accusations Fall Flat

The clip starts with a bang, as seen below. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) accuses his ex-wife of deceit.

“You’ve been sneaking the pills and lying about it to everyone-” before getting cut off by Steffy.

The Forrester Creations co-CEO is in deep denial and tells her ex that he’s making a big deal out of nothing.

“Oh my god, you are blowing this out of proportion!” she exclaims. As far as Steffy’s concerned, she’s using the meds to cope with the pain that she’s in. She keeps insisting that Liam jumped to the wrong conclusion when he found her passed out on the couch. The last person that she’s going to take advice from is him, especially after he and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) took her daughter from her.

An Ex & A Father’s Efforts Fail On The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge is not about to give up on his daughter. The Bold and the Beautiful video shows that the dressmaker tries to encourage Steffy to do the right thing. He wants her to beat the addiction so that she can be the best mother to Kelly that she can be.

“You’ve overcome so much, you can overcome this,” he pleads with her.

When Ridge’s efforts fail, Liam again tries to reason with his ex. He lashes out in anger because he wants her to do the right thing. He’s also trying to protect their daughter who is also suffering.

“Are you getting that you’re playing with fire here?” Liam asks his ex-wife.

Finn Succeeds In Getting Through To Steffy

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video show that it’s Finn that will finally get through to Steffy. Her new love interest treats her with kindness and compassion and allows her to draw her own conclusions from her past behavior.

Steffy struggles to admit the truth, even to herself. The clip shows her hesitating and saying, “I’m…”

“You can say it,” Finn gently draws her out.

“I’m addicted,” Steffy finally admits before breaking down. The truth shocks even her as she makes the admission that she’s addicted to prescription painkillers. She can begin to heal now that she realizes that she has a problem.

Finn succeeds where Liam and Ridge could not because she knows that he doesn’t have an agenda to see her fail. She believes that Liam and Hope stole her child and feels bitter toward Ridge for not taking her side in getting Kelly back. She trusts Finn and knows that he wants the best for her.