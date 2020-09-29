Jen Selter Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique During A Sunset Beach Workout

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy Instagram video in which she did a sunset workout on the beach. Jen was set up on an expanse of sandy shore, with the waves crashing in the distance and the water stretching out to the horizon. The sky was a gorgeous shade of pale blue, transforming into a pale purple near the horizon, and the setting sun cast a gorgeous glow over her sun-kissed skin.

Jen showcased her fit figure in a pale pink matching set that highlighted her physique. She rocked a sports bra with a v-neck neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The garment showed off her sculpted shoulders and arms, and the fabric extended a few inches below her breasts, leaving plenty of her chiseled stomach on display.

She paired the top with high-waisted bottoms that featured a drawstring waist. The fabric clung to her toned thighs and calves, and her fit lower body was accentuated by the garment.

Jen finished off the look with a pair of neon yellow sneakers, and had her long brunette locks parted in the middle and pulled back into a low ponytail. She had a set of blue dumbbells, one in each hand, and she started out the video by doing some arm raises with the waves providing a serene soundtrack. She switched to front raises and did a few arm circles before adding a few squats into the mix.

Jen shared a few seconds of each move, taking her followers through the workout routine which also included some lunges with a twist component. She even added some cardio by doing a few skips with an invisible skipping rope. She turned so her back was nearly to the camera at one point, showing off the strappy back of her shirt as well as her gravity-defying posterior.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 55,900 views within 11 hours, as well as 104 comments from her audience.

“Looking good,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Good workout Jen, keep rocking,” another follower added.

A third fan couldn’t seem to find the words to express his thoughts on the video clip, and instead simply commented with a string of flame emoji.

