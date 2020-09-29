‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Weigh In On Carole Baskin Elimination

They had some mixed reactions to the 'Tiger King' star being sent home in Week 3.

Dancing with the Stars fans weighed in on Carole Baskin’s elimination from the competition, just three weeks into Season 29. They took to Twitter to share their reactions to the Tiger King star being sent home during the show’s fun themed evening, Disney Night.

Some fans felt she tried her best as she had no prior dance experience, while others were not so kind in their responses.

“Not gonna lie, I truly enjoyed watching her! She wasn’t the best but at least she was trying and did what many people wouldn’t!” remarked one viewer.

“Probably for the best. They were running out of cat songs!” joked a second person, who noted that during the past three episodes, the Tiger King celebrity danced to “Circle of Life” from The Lion King, “What’s New Pussycat” by Tom Jones, and “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor.

“Glad she’s gone. Should have never been there. She lasted one week too many. No more criminals on your show in the future, please,” commented a third fan.

“Carole Baskin should have been booted off last week!” stated a fourth DWTS viewer.

After attempting to perform a Samba alongside professional partner Pasha Pashkov, Carole was given the lowest total score of the evening from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. She received a total of 12 points out of a possible 30.

Eric McCandless / ABC

The couple appeared dressed as lions, a nod to Carole’s work with big cats that was featured on the Netflix documentary.

The makeup and costuming were excellent. Fans agreed that if the overall look was the only thing Carole and Pasha were rated on, they would have received a perfect score.

“I’m stunned,” said judge Bruno Tonioli in a statement made during the live show. “I actually have never, ever seen a samba like this one. I don’t know where to begin. If you were dancing with the Brooklyn Bridge, you could get more bounce.”

He ended up giving the duo the lowest score of the season thus far, a 3.

Carrie Ann revealed that she loved the way Carole’s hands moved but could not come up with more complimentary words for her total score of 5 out of a possible 10.

As for Derek, he did not criticize the couple’s performance. Rather, he applauded the makeup team for their stellar work.

Carole and Pasha were left in the bottom two alongside actress Anne Heche and her professional partner, Keo Motsepe, who danced the Quickstep to the song “Zero to Hero” from Hercules.