‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, September 28: Finn & Liam Confront Steffy Together

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, September 28 features Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). They were still trying to process what had happened, per SheKnows Soaps. They couldn’t believe that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had pulled a knife on them. They were committed to taking care of Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) until Steffy got the help that she needed.

Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) arrived at the cabin after Liam called him. Liam was irritated that the doctor hadn’t picked up that Steffy had become addicted to the painkillers. They filled Finn in on what had occurred and how Steffy had spun out of control. Finn was shocked by the news. Although he agreed that Kelly was safer at the cabin, he thought that it was a setback for his patient. The physician believed that she might use more drugs because she and Kelly were separated.

Liam and Finn decided to go to the cliff house to talk to Kelly’s mom. Finn felt awful for not noticing the signs and told Liam that he was right to have called him out about his inappropriate relationship with his patient. Liam said that they should present a united front when they talked to his ex-wife. Hope opted to stay because she didn’t want to make the situation worse.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge rushes to Steffy after Thomas reveals to him her odd behavior and strange accusation. pic.twitter.com/AnNaKnPF8I — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 24, 2020

Steffy walked in on Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who had slept in her home for the night. He had not left her alone and wanted to make sure that she was safe, as seen in the above image. She was still agitated and angry that Ridge had not sided with her about Kelly. He told her that she should stop using the prescription meds for Kelly’s sake. However, she was still in denial about being addicted to them. She ranted about her former husband and Hope taking her daughter away from her, as they did Phoebe. He told her that she wasn’t going to go anywhere until she admitted that she had a problem. Steffy blasted the dressmaker that she would never forgive him for not siding with her.

Liam entered the cliff house. Steffy stopped raging at Ridge to ask her ex if he had Kelly with him. He said that she was at his home. She then informed him that he wasn’t welcome without their daughter. Liam said that he had brought someone else. Finn showed himself. She wanted to know why he was at her house. Finn revealed that Liam had been concerned about her. He was too, after everything that he had heard. Steffy immediately insisted that she was not addicted to the painkillers.

When Finn asked Steffy where she got the drugs, she ordered them out. Liam said that he would protect Kelly for the time being but he wanted her to return home as soon as possible. He encouraged her to use Kelly as motivation to get better. He needed her to kick the pills. Steffy started screaming that she needed her pills.